Vietnamese and Chinese firms meet at a recent event in Hanoi to exchange business opportunities. (Photo: moit.gov.vn)

- Forty Vietnamese enterprises will join a business trip to explore export opportunities in the Chinese cities of Nanning and Kunming from June 10-13, the Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced.The firms include dairy producer Vinamilk, Ba Ria-Vung Tau Seafood Processing Import Export Co, Lien Viet Group, Tien Giang Food Co and Friesland Campina Vietnam.The trip is part of the National Trade Promotion Programme in 2019 and will include representatives from trade promotion agencies of 11 localities in the north.The upcoming trip aims to promote shipments of Vietnamese agricultural products, seafood, processed food as well as handicrafts and garments, Vietrade said, adding that it will help domestic firms advertise their trademarks in the cities.During their stay in China, the delegation will participate in the Vietnam-China Business Forum, slated for Nanning in Guangxi province on June 10 and visit a farm produce trading centre a day later. They will also attend a trade fair and a large-scale investment conference in Kunming of Yunnan province on June 12.In addition, they will visit the ASEAN Yunnan logistics centre, Asian trading centre and a market on fruit and consumer goods that will help them study the tastes of Chinese, Vietrade added.Over the years, trade ties between Vietnam and the two Chinese provinces have helped bring Vietnamese goods closer to the lucrative Chinese market and brought Chinese products to ASEAN markets.Currently, two-way trade between Vietnam's localities and Guangxi province accounts for more than one-fourth of the Vietnam-China trade value. In 2018, the trade topped more than 26.7 billion USD, up 8 percent year-on-year.Last year, trade turnover between Vietnam and Yunnan province also saw a yearly rise of 13 percent to 4.15 billion USD and has room to grow, according to Vietrade.-VNA