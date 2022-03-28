Culture - Sports Vietnam strives to complete final preparations for successful hosting of SEA Games 31 Only less than 50 days left, the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) will officially take place. At present, Vietnam is urgently making efforts to complete the final preparations for the safe and successful organisation of the region’s biggest sport event.

Culture - Sports Tens of thousands people nationwide join Olympic Run Day events The Olympic Run Day for Public Health was observed nationwide in celebration of the 76th Vietnam Sports Day (March 27) and towards the 31st Southeast Asia Games (SEA Games 31) in May.