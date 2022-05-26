Vietnamese expatriates in Russia send pandemic drug home
A batch of the COVID-19 treatment drug Areplivir was handed over for transport to Vietnam at a ceremony in Moscow on May 25. Costs for the drug were picked up by Vietnamese expats in Russia, in an effort to send aid home.
Delegates at the event pose for a group photo (Source: VNA)Moscow (VNA) – A batch of the COVID-19 treatment drug Areplivir was handed over for transport to Vietnam at a ceremony in Moscow on May 25. Costs for the drug were picked up by Vietnamese expats in Russia, in an effort to send aid home.
The batch is earmarked for the Vietnamese Ministry of Health for use at health facilities under the Ministry of Public Security.
Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi thanked the community for such meaningful contribution to their home country.
He also expressed his belief in the growing cooperation in the medical field between Russia and Vietnam.
President of the Association of Overseas Vietnamese in Russia Do Xuan Hoang said the project is the most successful of the expatriate group to date, raising a great deal of money to finance the drug.
Initiated on June 25 last year, the project collected 11.6 million rubles (190,000 USD) worth of donations in just two months for the purchase of 2,997 boxes of Areplivir./.