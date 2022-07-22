Videos Vietnam moves up four places on Global Gender Gap Index Vietnam has climbed four places on World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Index 2022 in the past year, from 87th to 83rd place out of 146 countries, with a score of 0.705/1.

Society Politburo resolution enacts positive transformation for Quang Ninh The implementation of the 9th Politburo’s Resolution 54-NQ/TW in Quang Ninh has created conditions for the northern coastal province to become a growth powerhouse in the Red River Delta region and the nation, said head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission Tran Tuan Anh.

Society Fishermen rescued after 12 days of drifting at sea Five additional survivors of fishing vessel BTh 97478 TS, which sank at sea on July 10, were rescued on the morning of July 22 by a pass-by ship.

Society Texting campaign launched to support AO/dioxin victims A text message campaign was launched in Hanoi on July 22 in order to raise funds to support Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims.