Vietnamese expats in Czech Republic honoured for contributions to homeland
Vietnamese collectives and individuals in the Czech Republic were honoured on July 22 for their outstanding contributions to the fight against COVID-19, community building and supporting flood victims in Vietnam's central region.
The certificates, granted by the Prime Minister, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Chairperson of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, were handed over at a ceremony held by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic.
They reflect the Party and State’s recognition of contributions made by Vietnamese expatriates in the Czech Republic and Europe at large.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung highly valued the community’s solidarity and dedication to the homeland, including during the pandemic and natural disasters.
He expressed his hope that Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic as well as Europe will continue upholding solidarity to help with their development and integration into their host countries, while contributing more to their homeland.
Hoang Dinh Thang, Chairman of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe, told Vietnam News Agency that amid the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters ravaging the world over the last two years, overseas Vietnamese people have worked to support the country through many activities, including donating to the COVID-19 vaccine fund and sending relief to flood victims./.