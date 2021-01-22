Vietnamese expats in Germany have high expectations for Party Congress
Vietnamese expatriates in Germany have had faith in the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) in the past and hope that the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress will help the country enter a new stage of development.
Professor Nguyen Van Thoai from the University of Trier in Rheinland-Pfalz state recalled Vietnam’s tough period after being subject to a trade embargo in the 1980s. Thanks to the Party’s introduction of the “Doi Moi” (renewal) policy in 1986, the country has shot to stardom in the international arena.
Remarkable achievements have been recorded since, with GDP now topping 250 billion USD and the emergence of the private sector that contributes significantly to national development.
Thoai especially emphasised that Vietnam has become recognised worldwide for its control over the COVID-19 pandemic and its ability to expand its economy.
Regarding external affairs, Vietnam has played an increasingly important role within ASEAN as well as the UN, with a host of initiatives and contributions being praised by international friends.
Along with establishing sound multilateral relations with many countries, Vietnam has engaged in UN peacekeeping missions, Thoai underscored, saying that Vietnamese expatriates and intellectuals have been delighted with the homeland’s achievements.
Sharing the same view, President of the Tan Trao Association in Germany, Le Hong Cuong, expressed his pride over the Party’s leadership - a key factor in the country’s achievements and victories.
The CPV’s policies have helped the country gain prestige in the region and the world while improving local livelihoods, he said, emphasising that Vietnamese expatriates keep a close watch on political and socio-economic achievements in their homeland.
Meanwhile, vice president of the Germany-Vietnam economic innovation association, Nguyen Viet Anh, has faith in the 13th National Party Congress’s success on the back of the meticulous preparation of documents that are in line with the Party’s strategies and public opinion.
Thoai and Anh held that along with economic development, the country needs to pay due attention to improving the environment and outlining additional policies to narrow the development gap between urban and rural areas as well as the rich and poor.
Anh hoped that Party and State leaders will continue to promote socio-economic development based on the country’s strengths and international cooperation, and enhance science-technology application to respond to climate change and ensure energy security.
He also hoped that the Party and State continue to support the development of the intellectual community in foreign countries, since they are an important bridge in stepping up international science-technology cooperation, contributing to the country’s economic development.
At a conference held by the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany to collect Vietnamese expatriates’ opinions on the draft documents to be submitted to the 13th National Party Congress, they expressed their hope that the Party and State will have more policies to promote national solidarity, encourage expatriates’ contributions to the homeland, and support them in preserving traditional cultural values./.