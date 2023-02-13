An art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The Consulate General of Vietnam in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on February 13 organised a get-together to welcome the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival 2023 for the overseas Vietnamese community in Hong Kong, the first such event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



At the event, Vietnamese Consul General Pham Binh Dam highlighted that the Vietnamese community in Hong Kong have supported each other to go through the pandemic safely.



The diplomat said that the Consulate General has devoted itself to community work, the issue of granting visas for students has been solved and Vietnamese students have been present more and more in Hong Kong, adding that Vietnamese experts can now also get working visas in Hong Kong with the help of the consulate general.



The Liaison Board of Vietnamese in Hong Kong and the Vietnamese Student Association in Hong Kong were officially launched at the event.



On this occasion, the Consulate General also awarded certificates of merit to outstanding overseas Vietnamese representatives who have made many contributions to the homeland.



There are some 7,000 Vietnamese people living and working in Hong Kong./.