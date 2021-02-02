Vietnamese expats in Laos celebrate traditional Tet
Making “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cake) was the highlight of an event held on February 2 at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in the Lao capital of Vientiane to welcome in the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Making “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cake) at the event (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - Making “banh chung” (square glutinous rice cake) was the highlight of an event held on February 2 at the Nguyen Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school in the Lao capital of Vientiane to welcome in the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
Charge d’Affaires ad interim at the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos Trinh Thi Tam described the activity as significant in helping students at the school gain a better understanding of traditional Vietnamese customs.
She expressed her hope that teachers and students at Nguyen Du will see more success in their endeavours and make further contributions to development in Laos as well as the special Vietnam-Laos friendship.
Making “banh chung” attracted hundreds of teachers and students, who had a lot of fun with their creations.
On the same day, a working group from the Vietnamese Embassy visited and presented Tet gifts to Vietnamese suspects and prisoners at Phontong prison in Vientiane capital.
The group took the occasion to ask relevant authorities in Laos to complete the necessary procedures to free those who have completed their sentences.
The Embassy also sent 28 Tet gifts to Vietnamese prisoners and suspects in Vientiane and Saysomboun provinces./.