Society Front leader pays pre-Tet visit to Military Zone 9 High Command President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 10 led a delegation to pay a visit to the Military Zone 9 High Command on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Society Luggage at Tan Son Nhat airport disinfected to prevent COVID-19 spread Ho Chi Minh City-based Tan Son Nhat International Airport on February 9 activated a system disinfecting luggage of its passengers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Society Infographic Worship traditions during Lunar New Year Festival Vietnamese families started to prepare for Tet (Lunar New Year) festival since the 23rd day of the last lunar month.