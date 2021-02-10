Vietnamese expats in Laos preserve traditional Lunar New Year
Vietnamese expatriates in Laos have rushed off their feet those days to prepare for the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday since they could not return to their home land due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnamese expats gather to make chung (square glutinous rice) cake - the soul of traditional Tet. (Photo: VNA)
Vientiane (VNA) - Vietnamese expatriates in Laos have rushed off their feet those days to prepare for the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday since they could not return to their homeland due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They gathered to make chung (square glutinous rice) cake - the soul of Tet that reflects the quintessence of heaven and earth through the skilled hands of humans.
Busy with washing 'dong' leaves, marinating the meat, wrapping and boiling the cakes, the Vietnamese expats recalled the old memories in the homeland, and felt the warm Tet atmosphere is around the corner.
Do Van Nam and Vu Thi Tam, who have lived in Laos for more than ten years, said they always come back home to enjoy Tet holiday with their families, and although they have to stay here due to COVID-19, they enjoyed a truly traditional Tet with the chung cake making activity.
The expats hoped that the pandemic is put under control soon so that they can return to their homeland, meet their relatives and friends, and visit famous tourist destinations in the country./.