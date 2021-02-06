

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc (right) and his spouse host a virtual gathering on February 5 to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) with Vietnamese people and international friends living in the US. (Photo: VNA) Washington D.C (VNA) – The



Connecting Hanoi and about 30 locations across the US, the event was attended by more than 200 guests, including Vietnamese-Americans; Vietnamese nationals working and studying in the US; and foreign friends, many of whom have been playing an active role in strengthening the Vietnam-US ties over the past years.



Former senior director for Asia at the US National Security Council Evan Medeiros, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Nirav Patel, US Ambassador Kenneth Quinn and World Bank Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Victoria Kwakwa were also among the guests.



Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the The Embassy of Vietnam in the US hosted a virtual gathering on February 5 for the first time to celebrate the Tet (Lunar New Year) with Vietnamese people and international friends living in the US.Connecting Hanoi and about 30 locations across the US, the event was attended by more than 200 guests, including Vietnamese-Americans; Vietnamese nationals working and studying in the US; and foreign friends, many of whom have been playing an active role in strengthening the Vietnam-US ties over the past years.Former senior director for Asia at the US National Security Council Evan Medeiros, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Nirav Patel, US Ambassador Kenneth Quinn and World Bank Regional Vice President for East Asia and the Pacific Victoria Kwakwa were also among the guests.Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc and his spouse conveyed the warmest greetings to all the guests.

He briefed the guests on Vietnam’s successes last year despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying Vietnamese representative offices in the US have coordinated well to arrange rescue flights and urged local authorities to ensure safety and legitimate rights of Vietnamese people.



Ngoc also praised the concerted efforts made by Vietnamese people in the US to overcome hardships and support the local response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying Vietnam’s achievements and progress in the bilateral relations cannot be made without contributions of the Vietnamese community and international friends in the US./

VNA