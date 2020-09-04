Vietnamese expats support Da Nang hospital in combating COVID-19
Overseas Vietnamese (OVs) and families with Vietnamese adoptive children in Italy along with Italian friends have donated 4,200 EUR (nearly 5,000 USD) to Da Nang Hospital in the central city of Da Nang for emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Da Nang hospital (Photo: VNA)
The hospital was the site of a cluster of COVID-19 cases when a new outbreak hit Da Nang City in late July.
In a letter sent to the Vietnamese community in Italy, the Italy – Vietnam assistance association praised Vietnam’s efforts in controlling the pandemic.
It noted that at the initial outbreak of COVID-19, Vietnam recorded only 415 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths. This success was attributable to the Government's appropriate and timely preventive measures and communication work.
However, after almost 100 days without any locally-transmitted cases, a new wave of COVID-19 began on July 25 from the central tourist city of Da Nang, it noted.
The association decided to launch a fund-raising programme to support Da Nang hospital to overcome the challenging time./.