The Gold Star Order is presented to the Vietnamese experts who assisted Cambodia’s revolution from 1979 to 1989 at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 12 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese experts who assisted Cambodia’s revolution from 1979 to 1989 were honoured with the Gold Star Order, the highest distinction of Vietnam, at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 12.On behalf of the honourees, former expert Vu Oanh expressed their pride to receive the noble award, affirming that they will continue upholding traditions to join the Party, State and people in nurturing the sound neighbourliness, friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia in all aspects.Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong emphasised that over 40 years ago, facing the Khmer Rouge’s heinous and barbarian crimes against the Vietnamese and Cambodian peoples and responding to the urgent request by the Kampuchean United Front for National Salvation, Vietnamese volunteer soldiers joined hands with the Cambodian troops and people to overthrow the genocidal regime, closing a dark page in Cambodia’s history and heralding a new era for the country’s revival and development.He said between 1978 and 1989, Vietnam sent nearly 35,000 cadres to help Cambodia. After fulfilling their duties, they returned home and continued working in different positions, contributing to national development and defence.The former experts’ liaison board has actively taken part in people-to-people diplomatic activities to help enhance the solidarity and friendship between the two peoples, Vuong noted, expressing his hope that they will continue serving as a bridge linking the two nations.On behalf of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, Vuong also thanked Cambodia for its precious support for Vietnam’s national liberation, development and defence. He voiced his belief that the bilateral sound neighbourliness, traditional friendship and all-round cooperation will keep flourishing in the future. –VNA