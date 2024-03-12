At the meeting (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Association of Vietnamese Experts and Intellectuals in Denmark (AVIED) convened a meeting on March 9 to review its first year of operation and plan 2024 activities.

Addressing the event, Le Quy Vang, AVIED Chairman and a member of the executive board of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, outlined the association's accomplishments in 2023, highlighting its streamlined organisational structure and targeted activities, including seminars to share living and working experiences in Denmark, networking opportunities with Vietnamese professionals, and establishing connections with local associations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi affirmed that the Party and State always value the development of Vietnamese experts and intellectuals abroad, including those in Denmark, considering it a crucial and highly meaningful task for the sustainable and long-term development of the nation.

According to him, the Vietnamese community in Denmark is highly esteemed by the local authorities for their tangible and practical contributions to the local development and relations between the two countries. He emphasised that this positive aspect should be further leveraged and upheld.

Highlighting a need to build a strong and united association this year, Nghi suggested building a specific action plan focusing on AVIED members’ strengths and aligning with Vietnam’s development priorities, such as green transition, digital transformation, sustainable development, green and circular economies, and sectors of Vietnamese experts’ strength like health care, biotechnology, agriculture, renewable energy, quantum technology and information technology.

He also proposed maintaining the cultural identity of the Vietnamese community via Vietnamese language classes and the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark’s activities to popularise Vietnamese culture among the Danish friends.

It is also crucial to continue strictly adhering to local laws, deeply integrate into and make positive contributions to the host society, he said, adding that the embassy will always accompany and work closely with AVIED to offer all possible support to its members for the development of Vietnam and its bilateral ties with the European nation./.