Business Vietnam’s money supply forecast to rebound in 2023 After hitting a record low in 2022, Vietnam’s money supply (M2) will rebound in 2023 and become an important driver for the recovery of the stock market, KB Securities Vietnam (KBSV) forecast.

Business Hanoi eyes tourism breakthrough in 2023 Hanoi is working to make a breakthrough in tourism development this year by creating new and distinctive products to attract more domestic and international visitors, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Business Companies’ profit growth may cool down but market sees potential The profit growth of listed companies is forecast to cool down in 2023 but experts said there are still many positive factors to support the market in the near future.

Business Booming e-commerce sales provides opportunities for cooperatives Booming e-commerce in Vietnam is providing significant opportunities to promote sales while cooperatives are trying to improve the quality of their products to meet consumers' demands better.