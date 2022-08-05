Business Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% in Q3: VinaCapital The Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% year on year in the third quarter of this year, driven by strong domestic consumption, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital, one of the country’s leading investment management and real estate development companies.

Business Work on Long Thanh airport’s terminal to start in October Construction on the Long Thanh International Airport’s passenger terminal in the southern province of Dong Nai will begin in October, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has told an inspection delegation of the National Assembly’s Economic Committee.

Business Integration into ASEAN - stepping stone for Vietnam’s int’l economic integration Joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was the first step of Vietnam in the process of international integration, and the bloc has served as a gateway for the country’s integration into the region and the world, an official has said.

Business Non-aviation service businesses enjoy profits in H1 The non-aviation service industry has been on the fast track to recovery in the past few months, following the flourishing of the aviation market, despite the impact of volatile and escalating fuel prices as well as the international market's failure to recover as expected.