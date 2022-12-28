Culture - Sports Conquer the Tay Giang Mountain Marathon to celebrate New Year The first ever Tay Giang Mountain Marathon on December 31 promises to bring athletes a unique experience of discovering beautiful natural features of the central province of Quang Nam.

Culture - Sports HCM City kicks off voting for 100 interesting things The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on December 26 began the programme “HCM City-100 interesting things” to promote the city as an attractive tourist destination.

Culture - Sports Work started to restore Hoi An’s iconic Cau Pagoda The Hoi An People’s Committee in the central province of Quang Nam on December 28 started work to restore Cau (Bridge) Pagoda - an iconic tourist attraction of the ancient city.