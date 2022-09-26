Vietnamese family festival held in Belgium
The General Association of Vietnamese in Belgium joined the Vietnamese Embassy in the country to hold a Vietnamese family festival on September 25, gathering large crowds of Vietnamese families living across the European country.
An "Ao dai" traditional dress show was held in the framework of the programme. (Photo: VNA)
An “Ao dai” traditional dress show was held in the framework of the programme. Meanwhile, lion dance performance was also one of the most anticipated activities in the festival.
A series of other culture activities were also organised in the framework of the event, including exhibitions introducing handicraft products of Vietnam; books for children in Vietnamese language, and Vietnamese literature books./.