Vietnamese fans allowed to attend World Cup qualifiers
Vietnamese spectators will be able to attend the men’s national football team’s matches in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the organisers have announced.
Crowds will be at 30 percent of stadium capacity, divided equally between the two teams except for when hosts the UAE are playing, when away fans have only 10 percent.
Spectators must have tested negative for the coronavirus no longer than 48 hours prior to kick-off and be vaccinated. They also need to comply with preventive measures during games.
Children under the age of 16 are not allowed.
Many Vietnamese citizens in the UAE, especially those with visas valid for at least two years, have been fully vaccinated.
Vietnam will play Indonesia on June 7, Malaysia four days later, and the UAE on June 15./.