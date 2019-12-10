Vietnamese fans flock to Philippines to cheer football team in final
Vietnamese football lovers do not miss the chance to support the team’s bid by booking tours to the Philippines to attend the match.
With the ever-rising number of bookings on tours to the Philippines in recent days, tourist agents in cooperation with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines have added more flights to the host country of SEA Games 30. The airline so far has added 1,900 seats to serve Vietnamese national sports team and their fans during the sports event. According to the tour agents, most tours to the Philippines departing on December 10 have been booked./.