Vietnamese farm produce introduced at largest agri-food fair in Northern Ireland
Vietnamese agricultural products have been introduced at Balmoral Show 2023, Northern Ireland's largest annual agri-food fair that took place from May 10-13 at Balmoral Park of Lisburn city.
The Vietnamese booth featured famous local food brands such as Ong Cua ST25 rice, Huong Sen food, Seahorse King frozen food, Saigon Lager beer, Golden Roast HaiFong coffee, L'amant coffee, and Hon Me Hau Loc shrimp paste.
The Vietnamese booth featured famous local food brands such as Ong Cua ST25 rice, Huong Sen food, Seahorse King frozen food, Saigon Lager beer, Golden Roast HaiFong coffee, L’amant coffee, and Hon Me Hau Loc shrimp paste.
Balmoral Show is a 154-year-old traditional trade fair of the UK's Northern Ireland region.
This year's fair displayed different kinds of goods and services, from local agricultural specialties and animal feed to technology, machinery, and agricultural materials.
According to Vietnamese Trade Counselor in the UK Nguyen Canh Cuong, the Balmoral Show 2023 drew more than 100,000 visitors, providing a good chance for Vietnamese firms to introduce their products to local consumers.
It was also an opportunity for Vietnamese agriculture and food businesses to explore the consumption trend of Northern Ireland, and seek potential customers, he said.
Cuong said that earlier, Vietnam also joined the UK Food & Drink Shows, the largest of its kind in the UK in late April, helping popularise Vietnamese agricultural products in Northern Ireland and the UK in general.
Within the framework of the fair, a meeting was held between Vietnam and Northern Ireland representatives to discuss bilateral cooperation potential, especially in agriculture and food trading.
The two sides also discussed a plan to form and send a trade mission of Northern Ireland to Vietnam later this year to put forth bilateral cooperation./.