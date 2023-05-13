Business Japfa Vietnam inaugurates animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Binh Phuoc Japfa Comfeed Vietnam has inaugurated a new animal feed mill and slaughterhouse in Minh Hung Sikico Industrial Park in Hon Quan district of southern Binh Phuoc province.

Business Measures sought to make HCM City more attractive to foreign investors Experts and economists gathered at a seminar in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12 to discuss measures to help the southern largest economic hub enhance its attractiveness to foreign investors amid its standstill situation in drawing foreign direct investment (FDI).

Business Bank lending interest rates will be cut at appropriate time: SBV chief Reducing interest rates, maintaining interest subsidies, hiking credit limits, and providing unsecured loans to manufacturing businesses are among the demands made by businesses in the south-eastern region to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV).

Business Second batch of VinFast VF 8 vehicles arrive in US VinFast, a subordinate automaker of private conglomerate Vingroup, announced the arrival of its second shipment of electric vehicles, consisting of 1,879 VF 8 vehicles, at the Port of Benicia in California.