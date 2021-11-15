Vietnamese female boxers to compete in world championship in Turkey
Nguyen Thi Tam and Vuong Thi Vy will represent Vietnam at the World Women's Boxing Championship in Turkey next month.
Nguyen Thi Tam (R) exchanges punches with Stoyka Zhelyazkova of Bulgaria during the Women's Fly (48-51kg) at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Nguyen Thi Tam and Vuong Thi Vy will represent Vietnam at the World Women's Boxing Championship in Turkey next month.
Vietnam's first World Boxing Organisation champion Nguyen Thu Nhi was expected to take part in the tournament but has recently withdrawn.
According to Vietnam's Sport Administration's head of Boxing Department Vu Duc Thinh, it was her club, Cocky Buffalo Boxing, that asked for her to be withdrawn.
"After her victory at the WBO event last month, Nhi suffered some injuries. It will not be good for her to compete at the world championship as she will not be fully recovered," said Thinh, adding that boxer Vy will take the place.
"The International Boxing Association or AIBA has recently announced their new weight categories. Following the update, there is no more U51kg category that Tam has been in. She has to move to the U52kg class but it is not that different. Meanwhile, Vy will box in the U57kg category, her strong category."
Tam is one of the best female boxers of Vietnam. The former Asian champion was the first Vietnamese woman to earn a place at the Olympics. Although starting the fight well in Tokyo event last July, Tam lost to Bulgarian Stoyka Zhelyazkova in the first fight.
In the previous world championship in 2019, Tam advanced to the semi-finals after beating Liliya Aetbaeva of Russia and was to bring Vietnam's first silver medal home. But the host athlete sent a complaint to organisers who later overthrew the announced result, kicking Tam out of the event.
Meanwhile, it is Vy's debut at the world competition. Vy was back in action early this year after taking a two-year break after giving birth.
The 25-year-old is widely expected to win her first international gold after 10 years since her world youth championship title in the 57kg class in 2011.
In Turkey, athletes will fight for titles in 12 weight pools, ranging from U48kg to over-81kg from December 4-12 in Istanbul.
The top three of each class will enjoy bonuses of 100,000 USD, 50,000 USD and 25,000 USD, respectively./.