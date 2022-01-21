Business Kien Giang’s industrial production value rises over 9.48 pct in January The industrial production value of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is estimated to hit more than 4.33 trillion VND (191.42 million USD) in January, posting a month-on-month rise of 6.89 percent and up 9.48 percent from the same period last year.

Business Equitisation and divestment move slowly Although relevant policies have been put in place, the process of equitisation and divestment of State capital is still moving at a very slow pace, according to Dang Quyet Tien, director of the Corporate Finance Department under the Ministry of Finance.

Business Mekong Delta localities promote investment, trade with US A seminar was held in An Giang province on January 20 to promote trade and investment between the US and the Mekong Delta localities.