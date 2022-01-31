Vietnamese female team ready for World Cup 2023 qualification
The team at a training session (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – Losing to China 1-3 in the quarterfinals of the Women's Asian Cup, the Vietnamese national women's football team, with their confidence kept, will join Thailand and Chinese Taipei in the play-off round to compete for tickets to the 2023 World Cup.
Coach Mai Duc Chung said after the defeat that he is completely pleased with efforts made by the entire squad.
He noted the team was heavily affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, but they knew how to overcome difficulties and maintain the competitive spirit to get to their current place.
Had Vietnam won the match with China they would have directly qualified for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year, however, all hope is not lost as they have a second chance of qualification through winning the repechage round.
As scheduled, the team will enter the first play-off match against Thailand on February 2, and join the last against Chinese Taipei on February 6.
Mentioning the February 2 match, Chung said Vietnamese players are ready for obtaining the best results./.