Vietnamese female weightlifter sets three new SEA Games records
ietnam’s weightlifter Pham Thi Hong Thanh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Along with securing a gold medal, Vietnam’s weightlifter Pham Thi Hong Thanh set three new records in snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in the women's 64kg event on May 21 during the ongoing 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).
Thanh lifted a total of 230kg - 104kg in snatch, and 126kg in clean and jerk, 6kg and 2kg higher than the old records, respectively.
Thanh’s total lifting was far higher than the old SEA Games record of 214 kg.
Meanwhile, both her rivals from Indonesia and the Philippines had to stop at 120kg.
Thanh said that this was not her best performance as she suffered injury during practice. She said she will continue to work hard towards higher targets such as competitions at the Olympics.
With Thanh’s contribution, Vietnamese weightlifting has had three gold medals, exceeding the team’s goal of two medals set earlier.
The 31st SEA Games, themed “For a Stronger South East Asia”, features 40 sports with 523 events. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is scheduled to last until May 23./.