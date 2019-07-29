Dinh Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of Galaxy Media and Entertainment JSC (Photo courtesy of Dinh Thi Thanh Huong)

– Dinh Thi Thanh Huong, Vice Chairwoman of Galaxy Media and Entertainment JSC - a leading media and entertainment company in Vietnam, will be honoured with the “Distributor of the Year” Award at the CineAsia Awards Ceremony in Hong Kong in December 2019.“For over 20 years, Ms. Huong has established herself as a leader in the media and entertainment industry. We cannot think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s award,” stated Andrew Sunshine, President of Film Expo Group, which manages CineAsia.Huong has implemented a strategic planning scheme for long-term development at the Galaxy Media and Entertainment. She is also chief executive officer of Galaxy Studio JSC, one of the top private cinema and distribution businesses in Vietnam. Her accomplishments including doubling revenue from 2012 to 2018 and increasing the number of employees for the company by more than 1,000 across the country. She has also played a key role in the success of movies such as Nu Hon Than Chet, Chang Trai Nam Ay, Qua Tim Mau, and Hoa Vang Tren Co Xanh.The CineAsia Awards will take place from December 9-12 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre in Hong Kong. The CineAsia trade show is where cinema exhibition and distribution professional come to do business and network. The convention will also feature product presentations and screenings of major upcoming films, exclusive sponsored events, and seminars relating to current and future trends happening across the industry.-VNA