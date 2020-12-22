At the opening ceremony of the film festival (Photo: VNA)



Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese movies are being screened during a film festival held in Moscow capital city of Russia from December 21-25.

It is arranged under a cooperation programme in theatre and cinematography between Vietnam and Russia for 2019-21.

In a welcome letter, acting head of the cinematography agency under Russia’s Ministry of Culture S.Maximchenko highlighted the regular cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The screenings of Russian movies in Vietnam and Vietnamese ones in Russia are held frequently, demonstrating their people’s interest in each other’s cultural values, he added.

Counsellor Minister at the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia Nguyen Quynh Mai affirmed that the Vietnam-Russia cultural cooperation has been thriving over the recent past, illustrated by frequent cultural exchanges.

She voiced a hope that the Vietnamese film week will further strengthen the bilateral collaboration in culture and cinema in particular, thereby contributing to the countries’ friendship, mutual understanding and comprehensive strategic partnership.

The films screened during the event include “Hanh phuc cua me” (The Happiness of a Mother), directed by Pham Huynh Dong; “Truyen thuyet ve Quan Tien” (The Legend of Quan Tien) by Dinh Tuan Vu; “Song Lang” (The Tap Box) by Leon Le; “Thach Thao” (Bell Heather) by Mai The Hiep and “Dao Cua Dan Ngu Cu” (The Way Station) by Hong Anh.

Movie-goers are asked to closely follow COVID-19 preventive measures when attending shows./.