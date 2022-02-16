Memoryland opens with the death of a mother. Although her heartbeat stops, her consciousness continues worrying about her son and blessing him.



Mai Nguyen, one of the Memoryland producer, said the movie highlights the differences between urban and rural life. It reminds those leaving villages to pursue their dreams, study, work or a better life in the cities of the customs and traditions of where they were born and grew up.



In this year’s Berlinale, the 99-minute film is vying in the “Forum” category. There will be five screenings of the film at five different movie theatres in Berlin from February 14 – 19.



After Berlinale, “Memoryland” will compete at Doc Fortnight, an annual international festival for nonfiction films, in New York, at the end of this month, Mai added./.

