Culture - Sports Y Ty rice terraces in pouring-water season The best time to admire golden rice terraces in Y Ty in the northern province of Lao Cai is from September to October. However, from May to June when local people pour water into their rice terraces and transplant seedlings, Y Ty becomes as beautiful as a watercolor painting.

Culture - Sports Vietnam determined to win in World Cup qualifiers Vietnam is focusing on winning games and securing a berth in the third round of World Cup qualifiers, head of the Vietnamese team Nguyen Sy Hien told reporters.