A scene from Anh Thay Ngoi Sao (My Teacher) by director Nguyen Duc Thinh. The film will be screened at the national Vietnamese Film Week to celebrate the 77th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays. Photo courtesy of the producer

HCM City (VNS/VNA) — A series of Vietnamese films will be screened at Vietnamese Film Week nationwide as part of celebrating the 77th August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2) holidays.

The event, which began yesterday and will run until September 5, presents feature films, documentaries and animated films by talented directors from different periods.

Highlighted works include the feature film Anh Thay Ngoi Sao (My Teacher) produced by CJ HK Entertainment and HK Film, the documentary film Nguyen Tat Thanh- Nhung Dau An Lich Su (Nguyen Tat Thanh- Historical Events) by People’s Army Film Studio, and the animated film Dai Hanh Hoang De (Emperor Le Dai Hanh) by Vietnam Animation Studio.

According to the event’s organser, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the film screening is being jointly held by the Cinema Department, film studios and cinema centres nationwide.

Television stations have announced they will air a series of revolutionary films during the film week.

These films include Canh Dong Hoang (The Wild Field), released in 1979 and directed by the late People’s Artist Nguyen Hong Sen; and Bao Gio Cho Den Thang Muoi (When October Comes) by late People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh released in 1984./.