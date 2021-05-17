Culture - Sports Exhibition on NA election opens in Hai Duong An exhibition entitled “Elections of the National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils” is taking place at the provincial museum in the northern province of Hai Duong.

Culture - Sports Smallest wooden miniature of communal house in Vietnam The love for the village's communal house prompted a Vietnamese artisan to come up with the idea of crafting a miniature wooden house model. Spent 5 years researching and manipulating, craftsman Phan Lac Hung in Huu Bang village, Thach That district, Hanoi gave birth to a unique, micro-mahogany village communal house with a scale of 1/1,000.

Culture - Sports French artists tell Vietnamese stories through boxes of artworks French creative duo Punk Dragon have launched an exhibition in Hanoi with a range of special boxes showcasing the Vietnamese landscape and local people going about their daily lives.