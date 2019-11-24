Vietnamese films shine at Singapore Media Festival
Vietnamese films have created good impressions on thought-leaders, creative professionals and member of the public from around the world at the Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) and the Asian Academy Creative Awards held within the Singapore Media Festival 2019.
A scene in "Nha Cay" (The Tree House) By Truong Minh Quy (Photo: SGIFF)
According to Executive Director of SGIFF Yuni Hadi, a special programme has been specially arranged for screening of short contemporary Vietnamese films, including “Mot Khu Dat Tot” (Blessed Land) by Pham Ngoc Lan, “Short/cut” by Ostin Fam, “U oi” by Nguyen Minh Nghia, “Vuon hoa nha anh Binh” (In Bloom) by Nguyen Duy Anh, and “Hieu” by Richard Van.
She said she will continue creating opportunities for young Vietnamese moviemakers to affirm their talents at this prestigious film event.
Vietnam also has five films competing for the Silver Screen Awards, namely “Hay Thuc Tinh va San Sang” (Stay Awake, Be Ready) by Pham Thien An, “Ngot, Man” (Sweet, Salty” by Duong Dieu Linh, “Gallery” by Vo Anh Vu, “Le Truong Thanh Cua Edison” (The Graduation of Edison) by Pham Hoang Minh Thy, and "Nha Cay" (The Tree House) By Truong Minh Quy.
Meanwhile, the Asian Academy Creative Awards honoured Song Luan of “Descendants of the Sun” as Best Actor in a Leading Role, “Descendants of the Sun” as Best Adaptation of an Existing Format, “Face the Clock” by Hainam Media for Best Entertainment Game or Quiz Programme, “The Face Vietnam Season 3” by Multimedia JSC for Best Non Scripted Entertainment, and “Trailer EPL Return season 2019-2020” by Vietnam Satellite Digital Television K as Best Promo or Trailer.
Notably, renowned film producers Tran Thi Bich Ngoc is among 25 people joining in a programme to discuss film content development strategy for the Southeast Asian region.
The SGIFF took place on November 21-24 while the awarding ceremony of the Asian Academy Creative Awards is scheduled for December 5-6./.