Business Shinhan Life comes to Vietnam Shinhan Life Insurance of the Republic of Korea on January 25 launched operations in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Thanh Hoa sign 2022-2026 cooperation deal National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of north central Thanh Hoa province signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 2022-2026 period via videoconference on January 26.

Business Thai company buys two more solar plants in Vietnam Thai energy company Banpu PCL has agreed to acquire the companies holding a 50-MW portfolio of two solar parks in Vietnam in a deal worth 26.7 million USD, according to the company.

Business PM attends inauguration of major transport projects in Quang Ninh Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 26 attended the inauguration of Love Bridge and Ha Long-Cam Pha coastal road (first phase) in the northern province of Quang Ninh.