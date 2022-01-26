Vietnamese firm gains exclusive rights to distribute Japanese beauty drinks
Vietnamese company Hasu No Hana signed an agreement with Japanese beauty product manufacturer Nikko on January 25 to exclusively distribute the latter’s collagen drinks in Vietnam.
Production of beauty drinks of Japanese company Nikko in Nagoya. (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the signing ceremony held in Nagoya, Director of Hasu No Hana Nguyen Van Giap said Vietnam is seeing growing demand for collagen products but a majority of the products available in Vietnam are of unknown origin with no guaranteed quality.
So Hasu No Hana wants to bring high-quality products made under strict Japanese standards to Vietnamese consumers, Giap said.
Iwao Kanoh, Nikko General Director, said Nikko, headquartered in Nagoya, has been running a pharmaceutics business for over more than 50 years with many products favoured by the Japanese market. Hasu No Hana is the first foreign company authorised by Nikko as its exclusive dealer in Southeast Asia, he noted.
Founded in 2019, Hasu No Hana has its main offices in Tokyo and a branch in Hanoi. The company is the sole distributor of many beauty products from Japan.
Established in 1970, Nikko produces healthy drinks, such as those containing collagen, calcium-magnesium, placenta and other vitamins./.