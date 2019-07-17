Vietnamese firms are taking part in the 2019 Specialty and Fine Food Asia (SFFA 2019), which opened in Singapore on July 17 (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Singapore (VNA) – Vietnamese firms are taking part in the 2019 Specialty and Fine Food Asia (SFFA 2019), which opened in Singapore on July 17.



The event draws the participation of nearly 200 firms from 20 countries and territories across the world.



Eco-friendly products and snacks of Vietnam have been a magnet to visitors. They include drinking straws made of vegetable and fruits, with no preservatives, which are able to be eaten directly or cooked; and juice and snacks made from dragon fruit grown under standards of Global GAP.



As one of the leading exhibitions of the region, SFFA 2019 is an important trade platform for fine food producers and purveyors to meet and share their creative ideas.



The event, which runs until July 19, is projected to attract more than 5,000 decision makers and buyers from food service, hospitality, retail and distribution to seek partners.-VNA