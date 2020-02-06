Vietnamese firms attend Fruit Logistica 2020
Vietnamese booths at the Fruit Logistica 2020 (Photo: VNA)
Berlin (VNA) – Nine Vietnamese vegetable and fruit processing businesses are showcasing their products at the Fruit Logistica 2020, the world’s leading fresh produce industry event that opens in Berlin on February 5.
Visiting the Vietnamese booths, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu discussed with General Secretary of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (Vinafruit) Dang Phuc Nguyen and the attending firms measures to boost exports to Germany as well as the EU as a whole, particularly when the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement will take effect soon.
During the three-day event, the Vietnamese firms will have a chance to meet with many European customers, including German partners who have imported fresh fruits and vegetables from Vietnam.
A wide range of Vietnamese fruits have hit the shelves of large supermarket chains in Germany such as Netto, Edeka and Selgros. Other products like fresh passion fruits and dried banana and dragon fruit are said to be promising exports in the coming time.
With more than 3,300 exhibitors, the Fruit Logistica 2020 creates opportunities for participants to seek business partners and promote value chain for the fruit and vegetable sector.
Last year, the event attracted 3,239 firms and over 78,000 visitors./.