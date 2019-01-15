A seminar between businesses of Vietnam and India held within the framework of the Indus Food 2019 trade fair (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese firms are introducing confectionery, beverages and fruits at the Indus Food 2019 fair, which opened on January 14 in Greater Noida city in India’s northern Uttar Pradesh state.



The two-day event allows Vietnamese entrepreneurs to introduce the country’s farm produce in the local market, while seeking business opportunities with Indian and international importers.



A seminar between businesses of Vietnam and India was held within the framework of the trade fair, with the participation of officials in diplomacy, agriculture, trade and industry.



During the event, some Vietnamese firms are set to ink distribution deals in the South Asian nation with Indian partners.



Indus Food is among the largest international trade fairs in foodstuff and beverages. More than 450 Indian and international businesses are introducing their products at the event, including devices in food manufacturing and packaging, along with dairy products, meat, fresh fruits, spices and herbs. -VNA