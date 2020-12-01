Vietnamese firms attend international food expo in Algeria
Vietnamese firms attend international food expo in Algeria (Photo: congthuong.vn)
Algiers (VNA) - Four Vietnamese businesses are participating in an online international exhibition on the food industry and agriculture sector, which opened in Algeria on December 1, to introduce Vietnamese products and seek potential customers.
The businesses are the Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company (Vinamilk), Vietnam Tea Corporation (Vinatea), Tuan Minh Trading and Production Co., Ltd. (Tuan Minh Export), and Metro Foods Supply Company Limited (Metro Foods Co. Ltd.).
The Vietnamese Trade Office in Algeria took the occasion to introduce Vietnam’s economy, trade and investment, trade relations between Vietnam and Algeria, as well as business opportunities in Vietnam at upcoming expos and forums, such as Vietnam Food Expo and logistics forum, to Algerian and international companies.
The expo is being organised by Andalus Trade, Show, Exhibits & Events (TSEE) in collaboration with Algerian media.
The expo runs until December 31./.