Vietnamese firms attend M-Tech Osaka 2022 expo
A total of 15 Vietnamese enterprises participated in the M-Tech Osaka 2022 expo on October 5-7 in Osaka, Japan, with the aim of enhancing cooperation and developing technologies in the country.
Vietnamese pavilions capture attention of foreign visitors (Photo: VNA)
The three-day event provided an excellent platform for Vietnamese enterprises to gain greater insights into the cutting-edge production technologies from other places throughout the world, while helping them introduce their products, seek new partners, and further participate in the global value chain.
Vietnamese pavilions captured great attention of foreign visitors, and many of them showed their interest in Vietnamese products.
According to statistics, the revenue of the supporting industry’s products accounts for roughly 5% of total Vietnamese export turnover to Japan.
M-Tech Osaka makes up one of the largest annual exhibitions which specialises in mechanical engineering and supporting industries in Japan.
The event attracted the participation of many manufacturers from various industrial powers around the world such as the UK, Germany, France, the US, the Republic of Korea, and China./.