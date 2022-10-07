Sci-Tech Vietnam records nearly 1,000 cyberattacks in September Vietnam was hit by 988 cyberattacks in the first nine months of this year, according to the National Cyber Security Centre under the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Sci-Tech Major tasks and solutions outlined to develop science-technology market Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the Ministry of Science and Technology as well as ministries, sectors and localities to focus on six major tasks and solutions to promote the growth of the science-technology market in a synchronous, effective, modern and integrated manner.