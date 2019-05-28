Illustrative image (Source: Internet)

Vietnamese firms invested 183 million USD in overseas projects in the first five months of this year, according to the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) under the Ministry of Planning and Investment.Of these projects, 55 were newly registered with a combined capital of 98.3 million USD, meanwhile 84.8 million USD was added to the 14 pre-existing projects.The majority of Vietnam’s overseas investment focused on science and technology (81.9 million USD), the banking sector (37.1 million USD), and the information and communications sector (31 million USD).The FIA said that during the January-May period, Vietnamese businesses poured their capital into 25 nations and territories.With a 60-million-USD project, Spain ranked first among these 25 nations and territories in terms of attracting the largest share of Vietnamese investment. It was followed by the US and Cambodia, with 44.3 million USD and 38 million USD, respectively.To boost Vietnamese investment abroad, the agency was asked by enterprises to help them understand and apply the country’s official and non-official laws, mechanisms, and polices related to overseas investment, as well as the foreign investment attraction policies of recipients.–VNA