NTelemor, a Viettel's trademark in Timor Leste (Illustrative image. Source: Viettel)

– Vietnamese enterprises received investment licences for 90 projects worth 180.1 million USD in 30 countries and territories in the first seven months of this year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.The ministry reported that in the period under review, 97.3 million USD of additional capital was poured into 21 underway projects abroad, pushing the total investment to other countries to 277.4 million USD.Spain was the leading market of Vietnamese firms in the first seven months of this year, attracting 59.8 million USD and accounting for 21.6 percent of the total investment.The country was followed by the US with 45.7 million USD, or 16.5 percent of the capital, and Australia with 45.4 million USD.Cambodia and Singapore also lured 38.5 million USD and 34.5 million USD of investment from Vietnam, respectively.-VNA