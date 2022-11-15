Vietnamese firms join 41st India International Trade Fair
Vietnamese products showcased at the fair (Photo: VNA)New Delhi (VNA) – More than 10 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing their products at the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF), the biggest of its kind in South Asia, which began in New Delhi on November 14.
The firms joined about 2,500 participants from India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Belarus, Iran, Nepal, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, and Britain, among others.
In addition, dozens of businesses from Vietnam have registered to visit and study the market at the event.
Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Hai stated the embassy always supports and accompanies Vietnamese enterprises to study the Indian market and expand their operation there.
The IITF is set to last until November 27, with various B2B and B2C activities across all fields to be held./.