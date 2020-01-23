Vietnamese firms look for garment supplies in India
Vietnamese firms look for garment supplies in India. (Photo: VNA)
New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese firms took an active part in the 64th India International Garment Fair (IIGF) in New Delhi from January 20-22, looking for supplies of garment materials and accessories.
Attending the biannual event with the participation of nearly 1,000 international and Indian companies that showcase garment products, machineries, materials and accessories, Vietnamese entrepreneurs signed minutes of understanding with many Indian partners in the fields of fabrics and children’s garments.
The Indian garment industry has a value of about 140 billion USD, 100 billion USD of which is domestic consumption, promising many chances for Vietnam’s one to penetrate into it in the time to come.
Since 2014, the two governments have been taking garment as one of the strategic commodities the two sides can intensify their cooperation in. However, the cooperation has remained modest, with about 450 million USD worth of exports from Vietnam to India and the same figure from India to Vietnam last year./.