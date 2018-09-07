Vietnamese firms meet with the Association of Importers and Exporters of Mexico (ANIERM). (Photo: VNA)

Fifteen Vietnamese companies operating in furniture, fine art, agricultural processing, coffee, rubber, and building materials visited Mexico from September 4-6 to seek opportunities in penetrating the market.The trip was organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency as part of moves to anticipate tax preferences when the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) takes effect.Enhancing their presence in Mexico is a focus for Vietnamese firms looking to branch out into Latin American markets.Working with the Mexican Internet Association, the companies had the chance to study the possibility of promoting their products through e-commerce. They were connected with several import enterprises and distributors who are members of the association.The Vietnamese firms were also introduced to Mexican purchase procedures, as well as quality and factory requirements during their meetings with representatives from the Walmart Mexico and Liverpool department store chains.The Mexican side also gave their evaluation on products from the Vietnamese businesses, informing them on the taxes levied on various goods, and offered counseling on Mexican consumer tastes.Chairman of the Association of Importers and Exporters of Mexico (ANIERM) Luis Zavala said that Vietnamese agricultural, fine art, and furniture products pose huge potential for export to the Mexican market.The ANIERM also offered to give detailed information on Vietnamese goods to its members if cooperation interest continues.The Vietnamese firms also had a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong, during which they expressed their hope to receive positive support from the embassy in seeking partners in the host nation.Informing the firms on essential pieces of information on the Mexican market, Ambassador Duong said that they should take full advantage of the preferences from the CPTPP when the pact comes into force, contributing to the enhancement of bilateral trade. –VNA