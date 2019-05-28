Vietnamese firms move forward in AI research, application

Hanoi (VNA) – Although difficulties in terms of capital and human resources have been persistent, many Vietnamese businesses are investing in artificial intelligence (AI), showing the popular aspiration to gain a foothold on the global tech map.



Bui Hai Hung, Director of VinAI Research under Vingroup’s VinTech company, said the research institute is building a group of leading AI experts, while giving advice and transferring technological knowledge to Vingroup and partners. Its studies focus on basic scientific issues related to AI, including machine learning; deep learning; and AI application in photo, video, language, voice, and users’ interaction analysis.



Major enterprises like Viettel, FPT, and VNPT are also working to develop their own AI forces, with AI among the new technologies they are researching on to keep up with trends of Industry 4.0. These technologies include Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing, and self-driving cars.



FPT has invested in AI platform research and development activities since 2013. In 2018, it became the first Vietnamese business to own a comprehensive AI platform, named FPT.AI, which has already provided services for several firms.



In Vietnam, many programmes and researches have been carried out to promote the development and application of AI, affirmed Tran Thi Thu Ha – Deputy Director of the National Agency for Science and Technology Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Dao Thanh Binh, an expert from the Advanced Computing Platform Group at Japan’s Rakuten Inc., said that governments, companies, and academies have been paying greater attention to AI with capital invested soaring year by year.



He noted that AI is considered the most important technology in digital transformation for sectors, organisations, and enterprises. It is predicted to contribute 15.7 trillion USD to the global economy by 2030. In 2019, 40 percent of digital transformation initiatives will be supported by AI.



Vietnam has sufficient economic and human resources, as well as opportunities to step up learning and developing AI-based applications to keep up with other countries, Binh said, adding that the nation should attract skilled AI workers to develop the fields it holds strengths in.



Prof. Ho Tu Bao, from the Vietnam Institute for Advanced Study in Mathematics, suggested that Vietnam focus on promoting AI in fields it holds advantages like agriculture, healthcare, and education, noting that AI can be developed in any areas that have data.



Meanwhile, head of the AI research team at the Ainovation company Ngo Quoc Hung proposed that Vietnam provide AI training for students in high schools and above.



He said it’s time now for Vietnam to build its own AI centre and affirmed that if the country manages to build a strong community of AI talents, it will definitely be successful in this field. –VNA