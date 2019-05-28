Hanoi (VNA) – Although difficulties in terms of capital and human resources have been persistent, many Vietnamese businesses are investing in artificial intelligence (AI), showing the popular aspiration to gain a foothold on the global tech map.
Bui Hai Hung, Director of VinAI Research under
Vingroup’s VinTech company, said the research institute is building a group of
leading AI experts, while giving advice and transferring technological
knowledge to Vingroup and partners. Its studies focus on basic scientific
issues related to AI, including machine learning; deep learning; and AI
application in photo, video, language, voice, and users’ interaction analysis.
Major enterprises like Viettel, FPT, and VNPT
are also working to develop their own AI forces, with AI among the new
technologies they are researching on to keep up with trends of Industry 4.0.
These technologies include Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing, and
self-driving cars.
FPT has invested in AI platform research and
development activities since 2013. In 2018, it became the first Vietnamese
business to own a comprehensive AI platform, named FPT.AI, which has already provided
services for several firms.
In Vietnam, many programmes and researches have
been carried out to promote the development and application of AI, affirmed
Tran Thi Thu Ha – Deputy Director of the National Agency for Science and
Technology Information under the Ministry of Science and Technology.
Dao Thanh Binh, an expert from the Advanced
Computing Platform Group at Japan’s Rakuten Inc., said that governments,
companies, and academies have been paying greater attention to AI with capital invested
soaring year by year.
He noted that AI is considered the most
important technology in digital transformation for sectors, organisations, and
enterprises. It is predicted to contribute 15.7 trillion USD to the global
economy by 2030. In 2019, 40 percent of digital transformation initiatives will
be supported by AI.
Vietnam has sufficient economic and human
resources, as well as opportunities to step up learning and developing AI-based
applications to keep up with other countries, Binh said, adding that the nation
should attract skilled AI workers to develop the fields it holds strengths in.
Prof. Ho Tu Bao, from the Vietnam Institute for
Advanced Study in Mathematics, suggested that Vietnam focus on promoting AI in fields
it holds advantages like agriculture, healthcare, and education, noting that AI
can be developed in any areas that have data.
Meanwhile, head of the AI research team at the
Ainovation company Ngo Quoc Hung proposed that Vietnam provide AI training for students
in high schools and above.
He said it’s time now for Vietnam to build its
own AI centre and affirmed that if the country manages to build a strong
community of AI talents, it will definitely be successful in this field. –VNA
Vietnamese firms move forward in AI research, application
Your comments about this article ...