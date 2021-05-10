An electronic component production line (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese firms invested 545.9 million USD in overseas projects in the first four months of 2021, a year-on-year rise of 7.9-fold, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.There were 18 new projects receiving investment certificates with total registered capital worth 142.8 million USD, up 2.7-fold against the same period last year.In addition, 403.2 million USD was pumped into nine existing projects, surging 25.5-fold.A major part of the capital outflow - 270.8 million USD - was poured into science-technology projects, accounting for 19.6 percent of the total figure. Wholesale and retails followed with 147.8 million USD.The US was the top destination for Vietnamese capital in the period with 302.3 million USD, holding a lion’s share of 55.4 percent.Cambodia came second with 89.1 million USD, followed by France, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands.As of April 20, Vietnam had 1,417 valid overseas projects totaling 21.8 billion USD, mainly in the sectors of mining (36 percent of total capital) and agro-forestry-fisheries./.