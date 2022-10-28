The two events gather together more than 200 enterprises and over 250 brands, respectively, and are highlights of the Singapore International Agri-Food Week 2022. They offer the opportunity for participating enterprises to promote their products, especially environmentally-friendly products, and to seek partnerships.

The Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore has helped more than 20 businesses promote their trademarks and display nearly 50 processed food brands at the event. Many other companies from Vietnam, like Global Mind, Napoli Coffee, and Sen Daiviet, have also brought goods to display.

Stalls run by Vietnamese exhibitors have impressed Singaporean and foreign partners.

Representatives from the Vietnam Trade Office in Singapore said it will continue to help Vietnamese enterprises display and introduce goods and link with partners in the country./.

