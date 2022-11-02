Business Vietnam Sports and Cycle Expo to open in Hanoi Thousands of sports lovers across the country will visit the 7th Vietnam International Sports and Cycle Exhibition (VIETNAM SPORT & CYCLE EXPO 2022), which will take place from November 3 to 5 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Centre (ICE).

Business Over 6 million tonnes of rice exported in 10 months About 6.07 million tonnes of rice worth 2.94 billion USD was exported in the first 10 months of 2022, up 17.2% in volume and 7.4% in value year on year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Strengthening connectivity key to boosting Vietnam-India trade: Analysts Vietnam and India should further strengthen connectivity to record more robust growth in bilateral trade, which is expected to hit 15 billion USD this year and surpass the record the two countries set in 2021, Indian analysts have said.