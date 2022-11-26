Business Vietnam developing green buildings towards net zero emissions Vietnam is focusing on developing more green works as an effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Business Tra fish nets impressive export growth Tra fish exports recorded impressive growth in the first 10 months of 2022, with turnover eclipsing the 2.2 billion USD mark.

Business Vietnam, Laos eye 2 billion USD in two-way trade Vietnam and Laos expect to achieve 2 billion USD in two-way trade in the near future, given that the figure surged 28.2% annually to 1.4 billion USD in ten months of this year, heard a forum held in Vientiane on November 25.