Business Irish Food Board to increase exports of agricultural products to Vietnam Ireland sees great potential to provide high-quality dairy products to the Vietnamese market, especially as tariffs will be reduced to zero percent on the first day of next year.

Business Hung Yen works to accelerate public investment disbursement Speeding up project implementation progress and settling outstanding debt in capital construction for the acceleration of public investment disbursement were highlights of a conference held in the northern province of Hung Yen on September 7.

Business Int’l tourism expo opens in HCM City The 16th Ho Chi Minh City International Tourism Expo (ITE HCMC 2022) themed “Growing Forward Together” kicked off in the city on September 8.

Business 51 PUCs in Vietnam eligible for shipment of durian to China A total of 51 Production Unit Codes (PUCs) and 25 Pack House Codes (PHCs) in Vietnam have been recognised as eligible for export of fresh durian to China, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phyto-sanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).