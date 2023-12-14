Business Petrol prices see sharp fall in latest adjustment The retail prices of petrol fell sharply from 3pm on December 14 under the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Finance.

Business TH Group brings best, cleanest herbal tea to consumers To produce the line of TH true HERBAL tea bags, TH Group has established a raw material area beneath the forest canopy, ensuring that the best and cleanest ingredients reach the hands of consumers.

Business Singapore F&B expo to help popularise Vietnam’s brands: Official Joining the FHA-Food & Beverage expo – a leading food and beverage trade event in Asia that will take place in Singapore on April 23-26 - will provide an opportunity for Vietnamese enterprises to popularise their brands and expand their markets, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on December 13.