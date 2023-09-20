Vietnamese firms seek to boost trade ties with businesses in Thailand's northeastern region
A conference to promote trade exchanges between businesses in the north-central region of Vietnam and those in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the northeastern region of Thailand was held in Thailand on September 18-20.
As part of the national programme on trade promotion, the event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of the central province of Quang Tri, and the authorities of Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.
Vietnamese Consul General Chu Duc Dung stressed that there remains great potential for Vietnamese goods to penetrate the Thai market because this country is home to a large community of overseas Vietnamese, with many of whom own supermarkets, distribution and supply stores.
He affirmed that the Consulate General is always ready to accompany Vietnamese and Thai businesses in promoting trade cooperation in the spirit of harmonising benefits, contributing to promoting stable development in both nations.
Tran Phi Tuong, Deputy Director of the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of Quang Tri province, Head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that businesses joining the delegation want to promote products and set up partnership, and sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) and contracts in production, business and consumption of products with Thai companies.
Tuong expressed his hope that Thai businesses will share information related to the market, and guide Vietnamese businesses to participate in the supply chain in their supermarket and retail systems.
Leaders of Khon Kaen and Ubon Rachathani provinces briefed on the Thai localities’ geography, population, and socio-economic situation.
Khon Kaen's Deputy Governor Suthep Maneechote said that businesses, which are the major economic drivers of Khon Kaen, are operating in important industries such as renewable energy, bio fuel and solar power.
Meanwhile, Songluk Woraphai, Deputy Governor of Ubon Ratchathani, said that the province has a strategy to focus on promoting potential in trade and investment, and cross-border commerce in order to increase competitiveness.
The conference offered a good opportunity for the local authorities and businesses of the two sides to connect and expand trade links, thus strengthening trade ties between the two countries in the future, she said.
During their trip, Vietnamese businesses signed 14 MoUs on cooperation with Thai firms. They also had working sessions with Vietnamese associations, joined business matching activities and trade fairs, and visit a number of supermarkets and large distributors in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani./.
