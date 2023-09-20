Videos Vietnam – a rising star in the world: Malaysian newspaper The New Straits Times - an English-language newspaper published in Malaysia on September 17 ran an article about Vietnam’s thriving growth during its national construction and development after wartime, in which the country is described as “a rising star in the world”.

Videos EC pledges support for Vietnam in developing sustainable fisheries EC Commissioner for the Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevičius met with Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan in Brussels on September 18.

Business Vietnam not subject to Indonesia's self-defence duties on imported evaporators, rolling papers Vietnam has been excluded from countries subject to self-defence duties on evaporators or condensers imported into Indonesia from September 5, as it is on the list of developing countries with insignificant exports to Indonesia, reported the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam.

Business GL Cables, Panasonic cooperate to develop smart lighting products GL Cables Co., Ltd. and Panasonic Vietnam Co., Ltd. signed a strategic cooperation agreement to develop smart lighting products at a September 20 ceremony in Chau Duc Industrial Park in the southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau.