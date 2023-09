Participants at the conference (Photo: VNA)

A conference to promote trade exchange s between businesses in the north-central region of Vietnam and those in Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces in the northeastern region of Thailand was held in Thailand on September 18-20.As part of the national programme on trade promotion , the event was jointly organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Khon Kaen, the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of the central province of Quang Tri, and the authorities of Khon Kaen and Ubon Ratchathani provinces.Vietnamese Consul General Chu Duc Dung stressed that there remains great potential for Vietnamese goods to penetrate the Thai market because this country is home to a large community of overseas Vietnamese, with many of whom own supermarkets, distribution and supply stores.He affirmed that the Consulate General is always ready to accompany Vietnamese and Thai businesses in promoting trade cooperation in the spirit of harmonising benefits, contributing to promoting stable development in both nations.Tran Phi Tuong, Deputy Director of the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of Quang Tri province, Head of the Vietnamese delegation, said that businesses joining the delegation want to promote products and set up partnership, and sign memorandum of understanding (MoU) and contracts in production, business and consumption of products with Thai companies.Tuong expressed his hope that Thai businesses will share information related to the market, and guide Vietnamese businesses to participate in the supply chain in their supermarket and retail systems.Leaders of Khon Kaen and Ubon Rachathani provinces briefed on the Thai localities’ geography, population, and socio-economic situation.