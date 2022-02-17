Business German enterprises plan to expand business in Vietnam Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, German firms have planned to expand their business in Vietnam, Alexander Goetz, Chairman of the German Business Association (GBA), has said.

Business HCM ranks first in January exports Ho Chi Minh City exported 4.1 billion USD worth of goods in the first month of 2022, surpassing the northern province of Bac Ninh to become the largest export locality in the country, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Credit growth likely to be 14.1 percent this year: SBV survey Credit growth is projected to be 5.3 percent in the first quarter of 2022 and 14.1 percent this year, according to a survey of lenders conducted by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) last December.

Business HCM City accelerates metro line projects Ho Chi Minh City is applying itself to speed up construction of the first metro line, Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien, and preparing for starting work on the second one, Ben Thanh - Tham Luong, this year.